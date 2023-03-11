Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas Razorbacks
Published

Arkansas staffer accused of throwing student journalist’s phone after loss to Texas A&M

Arkansas lost to Texas A&M, 67-61

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Arkansas Razorbacks were bounced from the SEC Tournament on Friday and head coach Eric Musselman, and his staff were not pleased. 

Following a 67-61 loss to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals, an Arkansas staff member approached a student reporter who was filming Musselman’s departure from the floor and was accused of grabbing and throwing the phone to the ground. 

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) reacts to a call during an SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. 

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) reacts to a call during an SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.  (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jack Weaver, a photojournalist and photo editor for the Kentucky Kernel, was filming Musselman when a staffer appeared to grab his phone. 

BILL WALTON FACING BACKLASH FOR 'DEPLORABLE AND INEXCUSABLE' USE OF DEROGATORY TERM AGAINST DWARVES

Weaver accused the staffer of throwing his phone to the ground. 

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman coaches during an SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. 

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman coaches during an SEC Men's Basketball Tournament game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on March 10, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.  (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kentucky Kernel, the student-run newspaper for the University of Kentucky, put out a statement condemning the actions of the Arkansas staff member. 

"The Kentucky Kernel is appalled by the actions of the Arkansas mens basketball program," the paper said on Twitter. "[Jack Weaver] always embodies professionalism on the job and no journalist, especially a student journalist, should be subjected to violence for simply doing their job."

It was a frustrating loss for the Razorbacks, with Musselman needing to be restrained by his assistant multiple times during the game. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arkansas held a 40-27 lead in the second half before Texas A&M went on a 19-5 run to take the lead. 

"For much of the game, we had a lead. I mean, we had a lead for 27 minutes or whatever," Musselman said. "Obviously, we played a very good first half and a poor second half. I give Texas A&M credit for their second-half play."

Andre Gordon #20 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies celebrates against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the quarterfinals of the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament on March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Andre Gordon #20 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the quarterfinals of the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament on March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Musselman did not address the incident after the game. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, the Aggies advanced to the semifinals of the tournament against Vanderbilt, while Arkansas will have to see where they land in the NCAA Tournament. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.