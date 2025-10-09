Arkansas coach John Calipari proposes solution to save college basketball amid NIL, transfer portal chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari has a solution to improve college basketball.

Since NIL has taken over collegiate sports, players have the ability to make money off their name, image and likeness. The NCAA allows undergraduate athletes to transfer and be immediately eligible for competition, regardless of how many times a player has transferred.

Between NIL and the looser transfer rules, player movement is higher than ever as players are free to pursue more lucrative NIL deals after every season.

Calipari, 66, talked about a potential solution that could help fix the issues brought on by NIL and the transfer portal during an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

"You’ve got five years to play, and you can play all five. But if you get hurt twice, you got buzzard luck," Calipari told Dakich.

Calipari’s solution allows for two transfers. The first transfer, you can play right away at your new school, but if a player were to transfer a second time, they would have to sit out. Sitting out for a season would be costly, as under Calipari’s proposal, players have a maximum of five playing seasons.

"If you want to transfer once, go ahead, you transfer a second time and sit out, that’s going to cut into one of your years, but you can do it. And then you play at one school three years, you get your college degree," Calipari said.

"This is fair, it makes sense. Come on, why aren’t we doing this stuff? We don’t need government to tell us (that), let us do it."

Calipari said if something like his proposal isn’t implemented in the next three to five years, the NCAA will disband.

"If it’s not, this will all break up, you are going to have no NCAA, which I called for about 10 years ago, 12 years ago, and I was about right on the money because they run out of people to p--- off, they got no one else more to p--- off," Calipari said.

The four-time SEC Coach of the Year said that the NCAA loses every lawsuit against them.

"Every suit that they’ve had, what happens to them? Anytime they're sued, what?" Calipari asked.

"They lose," Dakich responded.

"Why? Because, (the NCAA is) not fair. The Supreme Court voted 9-0 against them, do you know the last time the Supreme Court was together on anything? It was like bussing back in the '60s."

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in 2021 in NCAA v. Alston, ruling that the NCAA’s rules that limited educational benefits for student-athletes violated federal antitrust laws. The ruling opened the door for NIL to enter college athletics.

Calipari is set to enter his second season at Arkansas and has coached college basketball for 33 seasons.

He began his head coaching career at UMass for seven seasons, then spent nine seasons at Memphis, 15 seasons at Kentucky and then went to Arkansas prior to the 2024-25 season.

Calipari won the NCAA championship with Kentucky in 2011-12 and has taken six different teams to the Final Four.

Last season with Arkansas, Calipari went 22-14 and made the NCAA tournament but was knocked out in the Sweet 16.

Calipari’s full interview with Dakich will air on OutKick on Thursday.

