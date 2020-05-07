Arizona Cardinals 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to improve in 2020 after going 5-10-1 in coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray’s first seasons in the NFL.

The Cardinals will face teams in the AFC East, NFC East, NFC North and the NFC South during the 2020 regular season.

Arizona will also look to get the most out of its top picks, including Isiah Simmons, Josh Jones and Leki Fotu.

The Cardinals also acquired DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, adding another target for Murray and the offense to work with.

Here’s who the Cardinals will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Away Opponents: New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 132-123-1

Here is the Cardinals' 2020 regular-season schedule.

Here is the Cardinals' 2020 preseason schedule.

