Arizona advances to men's Final Four for first time since 2001

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The Arizona Wildcats snapped their Final Four drought on Saturday night with an Elite Eight victory over Purdue in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Wildcats had gone 25 years without being in the Final Four. The last time the Wildcats got this far was in 2001 when they lost to the Duke Blue Devils in the national championship. They are now one win away from getting back there.

Arizona freshman Koa Peat scored 20 points as they defeated Purdue, 79-64. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the West Region.

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"Just being a kid from Arizona, to take this team to a Final Four, man, it’s a blessing," Peat said. "I’m proud of these guys. We worked for this. We’re not done yet."

The Wildcats’ defense was able to do enough to frustrate Purdue star Braden Smith, who is the NCAA record-holder in assists. Smith had 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and turned the ball over three times.

Oscar Cluff added 14 points and Trey Kaufman-Renn was held to 10 points.

Peat became the sixth freshman to score at least 20 points to help his team win the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups.

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"They call him Mr. Arizona," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Koa is special, and I know you guys hear it, but you got to hear it again. Four state championships at the same high school. Didn’t go to a prep school. Four gold medals with USA Basketball. No one in FIBA history has ever done that. And helped lead Arizona to a Final Four."

Arizona moved to 36-2 with the win. The Wildcats’ 36 wins are a single-season record for wins in program history.

Lloyd is in his fifth season as head coach. He took over for Sean Miller before the 2021-22 season. Miller was the third coach that took over after legendary coach Lute Olson stepped down.

"Without Lute — without Sean doing what he did for those 12 years he was here, I wouldn’t be able to do what we did today. I fully understand that," Lloyd said. "Those guys, this is for them too. You know, I have no problem sharing the success of this team with the coaches that came before me."

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Arizona will play the winner between Michigan and Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.