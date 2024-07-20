Arike Ogunbowale makes WNBA All-Star Game history in win over Team USA; Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shine

Arike Ogunbowale, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese knocked down WNBA All-Star Game records as Team WNBA topped the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team on Saturday night, 117-109.

Ogunbowale, the Dallas Wings’ sharpshooter, scored the most points in an All-Star Game with 34 – all coming in the second half. Ogunbowale set the net on fire in the third quarter as it didn’t appear like she could miss. She had 21 in the third and the rest in the fourth.

She was named the All-Star Game MVP for the second time.

Clark, the Indiana Fever rookie, set the record for most assists by a rookie in the All-Star Game. She finished with 10 assists, breaking Shoni Schimmel’s mark of eight in 2014. Clark was one away from tying Sue Bird’s single-game mark with 11.

One of Clark’s assists went to Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese as fans got the moment between the two competitors everyone had hoped for.

Reese had a solid game as well, naturally recording a double-double. She was the first rookie to have a double-double in the All-Star Game. Reese had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Clark and Reese were the among the Team WNBA players last on the court, giving a little glimpse of what’s to come for the next decade or so in the league.

Team USA got a bit of a wake-up call as they get ready for their Olympics run in Paris.

"We gotta come to play, no matter who we are," Diana Taurasi, who had 14 points, told her team after the buzzer sounded.

Breanna Stewart led the way with 31 points and 10 rebounds. A’ja Wilson had 22 points and six rebounds. Brittney Griner added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Team USA has an exhibition against Germany on Tuesday before its Olympics schedule begins against Japan next week.