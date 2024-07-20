Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Arike Ogunbowale makes WNBA All-Star Game history in win over Team USA; Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shine

Team WNBA topped Team USA 117-109

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arike Ogunbowale, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese knocked down WNBA All-Star Game records as Team WNBA topped the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team on Saturday night, 117-109.

Ogunbowale, the Dallas Wings’ sharpshooter, scored the most points in an All-Star Game with 34 – all coming in the second half. Ogunbowale set the net on fire in the third quarter as it didn’t appear like she could miss. She had 21 in the third and the rest in the fourth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arike Ogunbowale dribbles

Arike Ogunbowale #24 of Team WNBA dribbles the ball during the game against the USA Basketball Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game on July 20, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark smiles

Caitlin Clark #22 of Team WNBA reacts during the first half of the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

She was named the All-Star Game MVP for the second time.

Clark, the Indiana Fever rookie, set the record for most assists by a rookie in the All-Star Game. She finished with 10 assists, breaking Shoni Schimmel’s mark of eight in 2014. Clark was one away from tying Sue Bird’s single-game mark with 11.

One of Clark’s assists went to Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese as fans got the moment between the two competitors everyone had hoped for.

ANGEL REESE JOKES SHE CAN GET ALONG WITH CAITLIN CLARK FOR 'ONE DAY' AS THEY TEAM UP ON ALL-STAR TEAM

Reese had a solid game as well, naturally recording a double-double. She was the first rookie to have a double-double in the All-Star Game. Reese had 11 points and 11 rebounds. 

Clark and Reese were the among the Team WNBA players last on the court, giving a little glimpse of what’s to come for the next decade or so in the league.

A'ja Wilson dribbles

A'ja Wilson (9), of Team USA, drives past Dearica Hamby, front  right, of Team WNBA, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Team USA got a bit of a wake-up call as they get ready for their Olympics run in Paris.

"We gotta come to play, no matter who we are," Diana Taurasi, who had 14 points, told her team after the buzzer sounded.

Breanna Stewart led the way with 31 points and 10 rebounds. A’ja Wilson had 22 points and six rebounds. Brittney Griner added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Brittney Griner shoots

Brittney Griner, left, of Team USA, gets past Nneka Ogwumike, right, of Team WNBA, to score during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Team USA has an exhibition against Germany on Tuesday before its Olympics schedule begins against Japan next week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.