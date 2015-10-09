Argentina forward Aguero may miss next World Cup qualifier

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Argentina forward Sergio Aguero could miss the team's World Cup qualifier next week at Paraguay.

The Manchester City player left Thursday's match against Ecuador, which Argentina lost 2-0, with an injury to his left leg.

Medical reports following the match did not make Aguero's condition entirely clear, although coach Gerardo Martino says the team is likely ''to lose him.''

Aguero is the No. 4 scorer in the history of the Argentine national team. He is particularly important with Lionel Messi expected to be sidelined until late November with an injured left knee.

Argentina fell to Chile three months ago in the Copa America final, and lost the World Cup final last year against Germany.