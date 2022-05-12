Arch Manning sheds insight on recruiting, says one place the 'best college town'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning’s decision on which school he will commit to at the next level will be heavily watched as he’s considered to be the top quarterback in the class of 2023.

Manning plays at Isidore Newman in Louisiana and aside from having the famous Manning last name, his football acumen has stood out. He’s been recruited by the top college football programs in the nation, including Georgia and Alabama, which played each other in the national championship.

The high school standout told On3.com he’s in the process of learning a new offense at Isidore Newman and once he gets through that he will start thinking about official visits.

"It’s kind of getting closer. I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down. I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting."

One remark he made about some of the schools he’s been or talked to raised eyebrows on social media.

Manning had high praise for Athens when he visited there.

"I love coach Kirby (Smart), and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows; they had 15 players drafted," he said. "Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes, and it was cool seeing that."

Manning also had good things to say about the Crimson Tide.

"Those coaches are all good guys," Manning said. "Alabama is a machine and everyone knows it. They practice hard, and they have dudes all over the place. They got a few good transfers and I’m excited to see that. Alabama has recently been able to have high quarterback play, so that’s been fun to watch and fun to look at in terms of making a decision."

Manning also had high praise for Texas, Florida and LSU.

As the high school season inches closer, every move Manning makes will certainly be watched closely.