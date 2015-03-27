Aqib Talib hopes to shore up Patriots mediocre pass defense in debut Sunday against Colts

Aqib Talib says he just wants to get up to speed for his first game with the New England Patriots.

The cornerback obtained from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help the Patriots shaky secondary is eligible to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after completing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Talib said on Thursday he did his best to stay in shape and is just trying to learn the system.

When asked if he has been mischaracterized for off-field problems, he said that what happened in the past is in the past. He was first suspended for the 2010 season opener for violating the league's personal-conduct policy following his altercation with a St. Petersburg cab driver during training camp in August 2009.