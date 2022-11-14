Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

AP Top 25 poll: LSU inches up slightly after two top teams fall

Oregon fell to Washington and UCLA lost to Arizona

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Oregon and UCLA both received shocking upset losses on Saturday, and both upsets had an effect on the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Oregon lost to Washington and UCLA fell to Arizona in major losses that will have consequences for when the latest College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday. The losses meant LSU and USC moved back up the poll after wins against Arkansas and Cal respectively.

The last time two top-10 PAC-12 teams lost at home during the same weekend came in October 2014, when Arizona topped then-No. 2 Oregon and Utah defeated then-No. 8 UCLA.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., #9, celebrates as he leaves Autzen Stadium after defeating Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., #9, celebrates as he leaves Autzen Stadium after defeating Oregon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Georgia remained at No. 1 after big win over Mississippi State and will have to play Kentucky, who surprisingly lost to Vanderbilt. No. 2 Ohio State defeated Indiana in their matchup. 

No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots.

Here’s how the rankings shook out ahead of Week 12.

Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb, center, celebrates his touchdown against Indiana with teammates quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and running back Dallan Hayden during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14. 

Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb, center, celebrates his touchdown against Indiana with teammates quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, and running back Dallan Hayden during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 56-14.  (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

1). Georgia (10-0)

2). Ohio State (10-0)

3). Michigan (10-0)

4). TCU (10-0)

5). Tennessee (-1)

6). LSU (8-2)

7). USC (9-1)

8). Alabama (8-2)

9). Clemson (9-1)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, #5, rolls out to pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, #5, rolls out to pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

10). Utah (8-2)

11). Penn State (8-2)

12). Oregon (8-2)

13). North Carolina (9-1)

14). Ole Miss (8-2)

15). Washington (8-2)

16). UCLA (8-2)

17). UCF (8-2)

18). Notre Dame (7-3)

19). Kansas State (7-3)

20). Florida State (7-3)

21). Tulane (8-2)

22). Cincinnati (8-2)

23). Coastal Carolina (9-1)

24). Oklahoma State (7-3)

25). Oregon State (7-3)

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.