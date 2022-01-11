Expand / Collapse search
AP source: MLB lockout talks to resume after month break

The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona

Associated Press
Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.

The planning of the meeting was disclosed Tuesday to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

MLB has been preparing a new proposal for the union, several people familiar with the talks have said. The meeting will end a 42-day gap between economic talks, with negotiations limited to peripheral issues.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, left, and Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark speak before Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, left, and Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark speak before Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ron Blum, File)

Management locked out the union on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sport's ninth work stoppage but first since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.

The dispute threatens spring training, which is scheduled to start Feb. 16 in Florida and Arizona.