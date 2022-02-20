Expand / Collapse search
Bills' Josh Allen has 'potential' to surpass Jim Kelly as greatest QB in franchise history, former player says

Allen just finished his fourth season with the Bills

Daniel Canova
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received high praise from former signal-caller Doug Flutie, who was dining with San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Flutie, who spoke to TMZ Sports, said Allen has the potential to become the greatest quarterback in franchise history, taking the title from Bills great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

"I love Josh Allen, love everything he did -- he had a tremendous year," Flutie told the website. "I'm not going to say he's going to [overtake Kelly], but the potential to do so is there."

Allen, who just finished his fourth season with the Bills, has a 39-21 record in 60 games.

Gabriel Davis #13 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate after a touchdown  during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

This past year, Allen finished with 4,407 yards passing to go along with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also added 763 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground. Allen has 14,114 yards in his career. Kelly, on the other hand, had a 101-59 record in 160 games with 35,467 passing yards.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova