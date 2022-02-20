Bills' Josh Allen has 'potential' to surpass Jim Kelly as greatest QB in franchise history, former player says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received high praise from former signal-caller Doug Flutie, who was dining with San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Flutie, who spoke to TMZ Sports , said Allen has the potential to become the greatest quarterback in franchise history, taking the title from Bills great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

"I love Josh Allen, love everything he did -- he had a tremendous year," Flutie told the website. "I'm not going to say he's going to [overtake Kelly], but the potential to do so is there."

Allen, who just finished his fourth season with the Bills, has a 39-21 record in 60 games.

This past year, Allen finished with 4,407 yards passing to go along with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also added 763 rushing yards with six more scores on the ground. Allen has 14,114 yards in his career. Kelly, on the other hand, had a 101-59 record in 160 games with 35,467 passing yards.