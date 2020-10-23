Antonio Brown deserves another chance in the NFL, ex-Pro Bowl tight end says

Antonio Brown comes off suspension in less than two weeks, and a former Pro Bowl tight end is hoping the wide receiver can get another chance in the NFL despite his off-field issues.

Vernon Davis, a former tight end who played 14 seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2019 season, told TMZ Sports on Thursday that Brown deserves another shot.

“First of all, he's a human being. Everyone makes mistakes. I think he's learned from his experiences in life. The time he's had off, I think he's really had a chance to think about that,” Davis said.

The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion thinks at least one team should take a gamble on a receiver who was putting up Hall of Fame numbers before forcing his way out of the Raiders’ organization to sign with the New England Patriots only to get cut after being accused of rape and sexual assault.

“I would definitely do the gamble, 'cause everyone deserves a second chance ... and maybe even a third chance,” Davis told the gossip site. “But, a second chance for sure, and I think this is a great opportunity for him to showcase who he is as a person.”

Brown was also arrested in Florida and received two years of probation for an incident in January involving a moving truck driver. In addition to two years of probation, Brown was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service, and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner.

In the midst of the controversy, Brown has announced that he will be retiring twice. He released several rap songs and worked out with several NFL players.

The NFL suspended him over the summer.

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the only teams to express interest in him.