Antonio Brown pleads with Bucs to re-sign him, Devin White fires back

Antonio Brown made a plea for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to re-sign him on social media Monday but teammate Devin White jumped in to say they’re "waiting" on him.

The Bucs celebrated being the first team since 1977 to bring back all 22 starters from a Super Bowl victory in a post on Instagram.

Brown, who remains a free agent despite being a key part of that success, commented underneath the post "sign AB."

White, the team's star linebacker, replied back to Brown’s comment saying "waiting on you."

The back-and-forth between the two could be in reference to reports that Brown and the Bucs have been unable to agree on contract negotiations.

According to the NFL Network, the Bucs have expressed interest in Brown returning but he is asking for more money than they’re willing to offer. Brown earned $2 million last season and the Bucs are looking for a similar number while the veteran wideout wants something closer to market value.

Leonard Fournette, whose re-signing earlier this month brought back the final starter, spoke about Brown’s status with the team and his hopes that he would return.

"I hope he comes back," Fournette told ProFootballTalk last week. "Guys like that, you need around."

"He’s just, I think, misunderstood, a lot. I didn’t know too much about AB before we played with each other, but he’s a great guy to be around and I hope he comes back."