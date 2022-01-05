Antonio Brown listed on Bucs' injury report, Bruce Arians stands firm on wide receiver's status

Antonio Brown was listed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report on Wednesday but head coach Bruce Arians suggested it was only a matter of time before the veteran wideout was officially no longer with the team.

After Brown stormed off the field during the second half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets , Arians said sternly that he was "no longer a Buc." But there were no changes in Brown’s status with the team as of Wednesday.

"It’s a management decision, what’s happening right now," Arians said when asked about the situation.

When asked if it was a matter of "how" and not if he was gone, Arians said: "Right."

Brown did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and was listed on the injury report as "not injury related – personal."

Arians said he had no plans to add any more receivers, even with Mike Evans being limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

"No, we’ve got plenty of bodies. Good players that have proven what they can do for us. No, not all."

Arians said Monday that he has "no regrets" about signing Brown in 2020, adding that he wishes "the best for him."

"It was very hard," Arians said of watching Brown’s meltdown. "I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him."