Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antonio Brown listed on Bucs' injury report, Bruce Arians stands firm on wide receiver's status

Brown did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and was listed on the injury report as 'personal'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Antonio Brown was listed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report on Wednesday but head coach Bruce Arians suggested it was only a matter of time before the veteran wideout was officially no longer with the team. 

After Brown stormed off the field during the second half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, Arians said sternly that he was "no longer a Buc." But there were no changes in Brown’s status with the team as of Wednesday.

Antonio Brown leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Brown leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

"It’s a management decision, what’s happening right now," Arians said when asked about the situation. 

When asked if it was a matter of "how" and not if he was gone, Arians said: "Right."

Buccaneers Antonio Brown and Tom Brady celebrate their touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. 

Buccaneers Antonio Brown and Tom Brady celebrate their touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brown did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and was listed on the injury report as "not injury related – personal." 

Arians said he had no plans to add any more receivers, even with Mike Evans being limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. 

"No, we’ve got plenty of bodies. Good players that have proven what they can do for us. No, not all."

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown runs for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 10, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown runs for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 10, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arians said Monday that he has "no regrets" about signing Brown in 2020, adding that he wishes "the best for him." 

"It was very hard," Arians said of watching Brown’s meltdown. "I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him."

