Antonio Brown can have another job in the NFL if he wants, reporter says

Antonio Brown left MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets, and threw some of his gear into the stands and gave fans a peace sign before jetting to the tunnel and never returning.

After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc." But as of Tuesday night, the former All-Pro wide receiver still remained on the team’s roster.

The details have yet to come out about the sideline altercation, but according to one NFL reporter, Brown may get another opportunity to play for another team.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted out a very straightforward statement on Tuesday.

"If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know," she wrote.

Initial reports indicated that Brown was concerned about his ankle and didn’t want to play. Arians, however, said Brown never told him he was injured and added that the two had a "conversation" and that the player left the field. Arians didn’t say what the conversation included.

According to ESPN , the Buccaneers were talking with the NFL about moving forward with Brown’s situation. The wide receiver is sure to face some kind of discipline from the NFL due to the outburst and leaving the stadium in the middle of the game against the Jets.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.