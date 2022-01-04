Expand / Collapse search
Antonio Brown can have another job in the NFL if he wants, reporter says

NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted out a very straightforward statement on Tuesday

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Antonio Brown left MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets, and threw some of his gear into the stands and gave fans a peace sign before jetting to the tunnel and never returning.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc." But as of Tuesday night, the former All-Pro wide receiver still remained on the team’s roster.

The details have yet to come out about the sideline altercation, but according to one NFL reporter, Brown may get another opportunity to play for another team.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson tweeted out a very straightforward statement on Tuesday.

A N.J. State Police trooper, background, watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) throws his gloves into the stands while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

A N.J. State Police trooper, background, watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) throws his gloves into the stands while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

"If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know," she wrote.

Initial reports indicated that Brown was concerned about his ankle and didn’t want to play. Arians, however, said Brown never told him he was injured and added that the two had a "conversation" and that the player left the field. Arians didn’t say what the conversation included.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the Buccaneers were talking with the NFL about moving forward with Brown’s situation. The wide receiver is sure to face some kind of discipline from the NFL due to the outburst and leaving the stadium in the middle of the game against the Jets.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com