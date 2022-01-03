Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antonio Brown touts new rap song after ditching Bucs midgame

Brown released 'Pit Not the Palace' soon after leaving the Bucs in the dust

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Brown was off to a hot start Monday.

After sarcastically revealing why he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the embattled wide receiver touted the new single he dropped in the aftermath of his chaotic departure.

Antonio Brown attends a Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies game on Oct. 23, 2019, at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Brown revealed Sunday night his new single "Pit Not the Palace" and then on Monday showed it moved up the charts to No. 84 – the number he was wearing while he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has yet to truly reveal why he did what he did during the Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets. He wrote on Instagram, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I’m super gremlin."

"Super Gremlin" refers to a song by rapper Kodak Black.

Brown has a bit of a discography in between catching touchdown passes. He moved to music in the middle of his break with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019. He released his other single "Whole Lotta Money" around the same time.

Antonio Brown attends Republic Fridays at Republic Lounge on Feb. 21, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.

He also has albums "Himmothy" and "The Father of All Nations."

In the middle of the third quarter against the Jets, Brown appeared to be getting into a sideline disagreement with Mike Evans. Brown was then seen taking off his gear and throwing some of his belongings into the stands.

He then cut across the end zone and gave fans the peace sign before he ran back to the tunnel and eventually out of MetLife Stadium. He would later write on Instagram, "Thanks for the opportunity."

Antonio Brown leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He finished the game with three catches for 26 yards.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the game Brown was "no longer a Buc."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com