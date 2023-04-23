Expand / Collapse search
Antonio Brown breaks silence after report of arrest warrant over unpaid child support surfaces

Brown is owner of Albany Empire arena football team

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Brown, the former NFL star and current arena football team owner, addressed the report that there was a warrant out for his arrest in Florida for failing to make child support payments.

Brown posted a screenshot of a payment to Florida Child Support totaling $33,260.58 after he reportedly owed Wiltrice Jackson, his ex-girlfriend with whom he shares a daughter, the large sum. On Saturday, Brown addressed the payment to WRGB-TV in Albany, New York.

Antonio Brown in 2023

Antonio Brown attends Friday's at Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on February 3, 2023, in Atlanta. (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

"Yeah, well, first off, anytime you say a guy [owns] a team, there's going to be some garnish in the wages, but let's get this clear: I paid my bills, I'm a professional," he told the station. "It's about running the Empire and running the business. We don't need negativity on my name, it's bigger than me."

Brown recently became a part-owner of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League.

Antonio Brown in 2022

Antonio Brown attends his album release dinner at Panda on April 28, 2022, in New York City. (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has been the subject of several controversies over the last 12 months or so. In October, he was accused of exposing himself to a woman in a Dubai pool. The alleged incident occurred in May.

Tampa police tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant in December on domestic violence charges, but the charges were later dropped. In January, his Snapchat account was suspended after explicit photos surfaced on his account. Brown claimed he was hacked.

Antonio Brown warms up

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 8, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brown became part-owner of the Empire franchise in March.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.