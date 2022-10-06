Antonio Brown backs Kanye West in midst of rapper's 'White Lives Matter' controversy

Antonio Brown appeared to side with Kanye West as the rapper and business mogul started a firestorm over his "White Lives Matter" apparel earlier in the week.

Brown, the free agent NFL wide receiver who took off his jersey and pads in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets in January and left the field, posted a video on Instagram showing him and West working on a hip-hop song collaboration.

"All Lives Matter," Brown wrote in the caption.

On Brown's Instagram Stories, he added: "@kanywest, we always got the plan. Change gon come. Trust."

West’s choice of clothing and calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam" sent a ripple effect through Hollywood, causing actors, actresses and models to criticize the rapper.

West wore the "White Lives Matter" shirt at a Yeezy fashion show in Paris. Conservative commentator Candace Owens posted a photo of the two together on her Instagram.

He then sent a message on his Instagram Stories.

"Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now its over. You're welcome," he wrote, before it was deleted.

He later doubled down on his statement in another Instagram post.

"Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter … THEY DO," he wrote in the caption.

He also posted an interview with professor Tatishe M. Nteta, who said West is "not alone" among Black Americans in his feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement but also claimed his actions could cause "harm," calling it a "White supremacist mantra."

Along with a photo of the article, West wrote, "BLACK ACADEMICS ARE ON MY SIDE."

West has faced widespread criticism over the "White Lives Matter" slogan. The Anti-Defamation League called it a "hate slogan," citing its use by the KKK. Jaden Smith, Will Smith’s son, reportedly left the show immediately after seeing the writing and after posted a series of apparently related tweets, including ones that said "Black Lives Matter," "We Demand A More Progressive Future" and "Follow Your Own Morals Instead Of People."

In February, West named Brown the president of his Donda Sports organization.

Fox News’ Caroline Thayer and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.