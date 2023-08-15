Anthony Richardson 'shocked' Colts named him Week 1 starter: 'Wow, it really happened'

The Indianapolis Colts have seen all they needed to name the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson, their Week 1 starting quarterback.

The Florida Gators product admitted he was taken aback by the decision.

ESPN reported that once new head coach Shane Steichen told Richardson and Gardner Minshew of the decision to name Richardson the starter, Richardson was "shocked."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

They had a two-hour conversation about what Richardson will be doing now that he got the nod for Week 1.

"You work for it, [but] you didn’t know when the timeline was going to be," Richardson said.

COLTS NAME ANTHONY RICHARDSON WEEK 1 STARTING QUARTERBACK

"I was just looking forward to Week 1 and just being ready for the opportunity and getting thrown in the fire hopefully. But then he told me, and I’m like, ‘Wow, it really happened.’"

Richardson should be focused on every rep as he continues to get acclimated to the NFL. But he has heightened responsibilities for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In his first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, Richardson went 7-of-12 through the air for 67 yards and one interception. The turnover didn’t seem to bother Steichen and the Colts coaching staff, though, as he led two good drives after getting picked off.

It's not necessarily a surprise a fourth overall pick was named the starter, even this early in camp. But Richardson was viewed as a raw talent who needed some time before taking over an offense.

The Colts don’t think so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Richardson starting Week 1 at quarterback, the Colts will play their eighth straight opener with a different starting signal-caller, per ESPN.