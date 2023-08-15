Expand / Collapse search
Colts name Anthony Richardson Week 1 starting quarterback

The Colts selected Richardson 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start in Week 1 when the team takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin the 2023 season.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Tuesday. Veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II will likely be the backup for Richardson.

Anthony Richardson vs Bills

Anthony Richardson, #5 of the Indianapolis Colts, walks off the field after a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 draft, took a few reps in the team’s first preseason game on Saturday. He was 7-of-12 for 67 yards with an interception but made a handful of great passes. It appeared to be enough for the Colts to give him the nod over Minshew.

"It’s a good learning experience," Steichen said of Richardson after the game. "He bounced back. It was the first drive of the game, we get the pick there. And he comes back and we start moving the ball pretty good. He threw some nice touch passes. Good calm, had some good things, command in the huddle, all those good things."

Anthony Richardson throws a pass

Anthony Richardson, #5 of the Indianapolis Colts, passes the ball during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Minshew was 6-of-6 for 72 yards in that game. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Colts 23-19.

Richardson and Minshew came into the training camp as the front-runners to start at the beginning of the season. Sam Ehlinger also appeared to be in the running. He has played in seven games for the Colts since 2021 and has 573 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Richardson was a standout quarterback at Florida before turning pro. In his final season with the Gators, he passes for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson in camp

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, #5, runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp on Aug. 1, 2023 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indianapolis has gone with a slew of veteran quarterbacks to start the last few seasons since the retirement of Andrew Luck. It appears they have finally found the quarterback they can build around for the future.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.