Animal rights activist glues herself to floor during NBA play-in game with message to T'Wolves owner

An animal rights protester briefly halted an NBA play-in tournament game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers when she glued her wrists to the court on Tuesday night.

The woman, identified as Alicia Santurio, is a member of the animal activist group Direct Action Everywhere. Santurio was wearing a shirt with a message about outgoing team owner Glen Taylor, which read "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive."

Santurio was quickly escorted off the floor by security and she was dubbed "glue girl" on social media.

The Timberwolves released a statement on the incident.

"A fan disruption occurred ruing the second quarter of tonight’s game. We are in touch with Target Center Security to address the incident," the team said.

Santurio wrote on Twitter she was trying to address an incident at one of Taylor’s chicken farms in Iowa.

"I superglued down to the basketball court to bring attention to the mass killing of chickens at glen taylors factory farm using (ventilation shut down)," she wrote.

Direct Action Everywhere accused Rembrandt Enterprises, a farm owned by Taylor, of using ventilation shut down to kill 5.3 million birds last month due to a bird flu outbreak.

"It is a slow and painful death characterized by asphyxiation," the group said in a press release.

According to the Des Moines Register, the American Veterinary Medical Association prefers the method of using a water-based foam to spray over the birds of a barn in such circumstances. The birds would suffocate as the foam is applied. If the foam method won’t work because of the circumstances around how the birds are kept, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends sealing the barn doors closed and injecting carbon dioxide into the building to make them unconscious before they suffocate and die.

If the methods aren't possible because of the size of the flock or lack of equipment, the last resort is a ventilation shutdown.

Direct Action Everywhere describes ventilation shutdown as a "mass killing method whereby ventilation openings in the industrial sheds full of birds are closed, and some combination of heat, steam and/or carbon dioxide gas are introduced, eventually killing the animals via suffocation."

Rembrandt Enterprises didn’t immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.