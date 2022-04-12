T'Wolves, Clippers play-in matchup stops as woman glues wrists to court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NBA play-in matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers was briefly halted on Tuesday night after a spectator ran onto the court and appeared to try to glue themselves onto the floor.

The incident occurred in the second quarter with the Clippers leading the Timberwolves 45-38 with 3:34 remaining in the first half.

TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce said she was told by security a woman ran down to the floor and glued herself to the floor. LaForce said the woman "refused to lift her wrists up."

"I don’t mean to laugh, this really happened. She glued her wrists to the floor and they were trying to pull her off and she was resisting trying to keep her wrists down to the floor," LaForce said.

It wasn’t clear whether the woman was protesting. Cameras caught security guards escorting the woman off the court. The game resumed quickly afterward.

The team were in the middle of a heated battle for the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The loser of the game will play the winner of the No. 9 and No. 10 matchup. The winner of the game solidifies themselves in the playoffs against the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves finished the regular season with a 46-36 record. The Clippers had a 42-40 record.