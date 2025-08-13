Angels' Zach Neto snares Shohei Ohtani's liner to start incredible triple play

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani lined into a triple play on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The game was tied at five in the top of the sixth inning when Ohtani hit one up the middle off of Angels pitcher Brock Burke.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto was there to snap the ball out of the air, step on second base to get the baserunner who lagged off of second too far and threw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel, who tagged Dalton Rushing, to complete the triple play. Neto was credited with two putouts and an assist on the play.

"I caught the ball, stepped on second, and as I was looking to first, I saw the guy kind of still puzzled at first, so I threw the ball over there hoping Nolan could make a play, and he did," Neto said. "I actually told Nolan that if he messed that one up — because that was the first (triple play) ever in my life — if he messed that up, we were going to have some words."

It was the eighth triple play in the club’s history, but only the second since 1997. The team last completed one in August 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Neto said he’s only seen triple plays completed on social media.

"I’ve only seen it on YouTube and on TikTok and everything," he said.

Ohtani did enact some revenge later in the game when he hit a go-ahead home run to put the Dodgers up 6-5 in the top of the ninth. However, the Angels pulled together in the bottom of the ninth with a Schanuel sacrifice fly to tie the game and Jo Addell’s high-chopper in the 10th to give the team the win.

The Angels won 7-6 and improved to 58-62 on the season.

The Dodgers fell to 68-52 on the year and are now tied for first place in the National League West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.