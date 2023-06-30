Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes franchise history as red-hot June continues

Ohtani leads MLB with 29 home runs

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The legend of Shohei Ohtani continues to grow as the Los Angeles Angels two-way star is having a month for the record books. 

Ohtani launched his 14th home run during the month of June against the Chicago White Sox Thursday afternoon, setting a franchise record for the most home runs in a single month. 

Shohei Ohtani celebrates home run

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, #17, hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, California, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The ninth-inning, two-run bomb broke the previous franchise record of 13 home runs set by Ohtani, Albert Pujols and Tim Salmon. 

"That was a pretty good pitch on the outer part of the plate. He wows you every day. It's fun to watch," Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

Ohtani went 1-3 at the plate with two walks in a 9-7 Angels loss. 

During the month of June, Ohtani leads all of Major League Baseball in home runs, RBI’s (28), and OPS (1.415). On the mound, Ohtani is 2-2 with an ERA of 3.26 in 30.1 innings. 

Shohei Ohtani pitches against the White Sox

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, #17, pitching during an MLB baseball game against the Chicago White Sox played on June 27, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. (John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It’s been an amazing month," teammate Mike Trout said, according to MLB.com. "I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it. It’s something we’ll never see again. And I have front row seats watching it. It’s pretty special what he’s doing."

On Tuesday, Ohtani made more history, becoming the first American League pitcher  in nearly 60 years to hit two home runs and strike out at least 10 batters in a single game.

Shohei Ohtani bats against the White Sox

Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Angels, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ohtani launched solo home runs in the first and seventh innings and allowed one earned run while striking out 10 in 6.1 innings of work. 

He leads all of MLB in home runs with 29 and is 7-3 with an ERA of 3.02 on the mound. 

The Japanese star is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season and will more than likely receive the richest contract in the history of the sport.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.