Angels’ Shohei Ohtani delivers historic 2-way performance against White Sox

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is having a spectacular month of June as his legend continues to grow.

Ohtani, who seemingly sets a new record every time he takes the field, had a historic night against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

In a 4-2 victory over Chicago, Ohtani was brilliant on both the mound and at the plate, becoming the first American League pitcher to hit two home runs and strike out at least 10 batters in nearly 60 years.

Ohtani hit solo home runs in the first and seventh innings and allowed one earned run while striking out 10 in 6.1 innings of work.

"We’re seeing things every day that we’ve never seen before and you try not to take it for granted. I don’t think many of us do," said manager Phil Nevin.

The last player to accomplish the feat was Cleveland’s Pedro Ramos on July 31, 1963, who became just the fifth player in MLB history to hit at least two home runs while striking out at least 10 batters in a game.

"Every game somehow seems to get even crazier watching him play," Angels catcher Chad Wallach said. "To watch him pitch like that and then go hit two homers, it somehow still surprises you every time."

This month, Ohtani is red-hot at the plate, hitting .383 with 13 home runs and 26 RBI’s.

On the mound, Ohtani is now 7-3 on the year with an ERA of 3.02 while leading all of Major League Baseball in opponent batting average (.180).

The Japanese star was forced to leave the game in the sixth inning due to a cracked fingernail.

"It was a small crack before the game and gradually got worse. I came out of the game before it got too bad, so the plan is to go on schedule," Ohtani said through his interpreter.

LA’s win over the White Sox moved the Angels to 44-37 on the season, five games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

