Angels' Mike Trout dismisses notion his career is over after being diagnosed with 'pretty rare' back condition

Mike Trout has not been able to stay on the field, which is truly a shame for him, his team, and baseball fans across the country.

On Wednesday, it seemed like things turned for the worse for him as it was revealed that Trout is suffering from a "pretty rare" back condition.

Los Angeles Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad broke the news to reporters, saying that even a well-renowned back surgeon had not seen "a lot of these."

"And for it to happen in a baseball player -- we just have to take into consideration what he puts himself through with hitting, swinging on a daily basis just to get prepared, and then also playing in the outfield, diving for balls, jumping into the wall -- things like that. There's so many things that can aggravate it. But this doctor hasn't seen a lot of it."

Fans were quick to assume the worst - the careers of David Wright, Matt Harvey, and others have been ruined by back injuries; however, Trout was quick to shut that down.

"I'm appreciative of all the prayer requests, but my career is not over," he joked.

Trout did admit that the condition is something he has to "stay on top of," but when asked if he had any long-term concerns, he kept it simple.

"No. No. No. No."

"I think it's a little exaggeration…" Trout added. "I'm not worried about it. It's just one [of those] things, you play, you swing a lot, and things pop up."

He also added that he expects to be back this season, and has already made substantial progress.

"That's my goal," he said. "I'm going to see a doctor Sunday just to check up, and go from there… The last two days, it's been a huge step. I'm excited with the way it's going. I'm happy with it."

The 10-time All Star was a candidate to win his fourth AL MVP Award earlier this season when he was hitting .320 with a 1.095 OPS in his first 43 games of the season. Since then, though, he is hitting just .209, likely due to him - by his own admission - playing through the injury. The Angels have fallen back down to the dweller of the AL West and the rest of the league with a 42-56 record.

Trout has not played in over 140 games in a season since 2016 and is currently on the injured list again. He played in just 36 games last season.

