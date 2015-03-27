Angels' Hunter suspended for four games

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels outfielder Torii Hunter has been suspended for four games after a tirade that included "making contact" with an umpire, Major League Baseball said on Saturday.

Hunter was also fined an undisclosed amount for his outburst against umpire Ron Kulpa during the Angels' 4-2 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The outfielder began arguing with Kulpa after striking out in the eighth inning and after his ejection Hunter tossed a bag of baseballs onto the field.

Hunter is hitting .294 with 18 homes runs and 70 RBIs. He begins his suspension Saturday when the Angels continue their series at Comerica Park in Detroit, MLB said in a statement.

The Angels are in third place in the American League West with a 55-56 record.

(Writing by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Ken Ferris)