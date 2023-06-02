Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers
Published

LSU star Angel Reese makes appearance in Latto, Cardi B music video

Reese inspired a lyric in rapper Latto's new song which features Cardi B

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Angel Reese had an incredible season on the court with the LSU women's basketball team. She was one of the key pieces in the Tigers national championship run in March, and since then her popularity off the court has continued to grow.

After posting an NCAA-record 34 double-doubles over the course of the season, including a 15-point, 10-rebound performance in the national title game, Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of 2023 women's tournament.

Earlier this year, Reese made her SI Swimsuit debut, was parodied in a Saturday Night Live skit and landed several NIL deals.

Angel Reese dribbles the ball

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers, handles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament National Championship at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2023 in Dallas. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Last week, Reese and her LSU teammates visited the White House to celebrate their NCAA championship victory following a public back-and-forth about whether the team would accept President Biden's invite.

President Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, were present for the special ceremony.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photographers with the LSU Tigers

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photographs with co-captains Emily Ward, left, and Angel Reese during a celebration for the Louisiana State University NCAA Division I women's basketball national championship team in the East Room of the White House on May 26, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Friday, Reese was back in the spotlight when a music video for hip-hop artist Latto was released. The LSU star made a cameo in the video for the song "Put It On Da Floor Again." Rapper Cardi B is feature on the new song.

When Reese appeared in the video, Cardi B dropped an LSU basketball reference in her verse.

"I been ballin so deum hard, could of been to LSU, [sic]" Cardi B rapped.

Reese's popularity on social media has also increased over the past couple of months, with her Instagram account now boasting more than 2 million followers.

Angel Reese points

LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese, #10, gestures to Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark, #22, after the game during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center in Dallas April 2, 2023. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Reese joined the LSU Tigers after she transferred from Maryland and proved to be the team's most productive addition to the roster.

She was unanimous first-team All-American selection and received SEC first-team All-Defensive honor. Reese is set to return to Baton Rouge to play next season. 

