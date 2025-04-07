Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Angel Cabrera wins 1st golf event since prison release

Cabrera served about nearly 2 years in prison

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Angel Cabrera on Sunday won his first golf tournament since he was released from prison.

The 2009 Masters winner won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, a PGA Tour Champions event, shooting 11-under par. He eked out the victory over K.J. Choi and Retief Goosen.

Angel Cabrera in 2017

Angel Cabrera looks off from the fifth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin, on June 16, 2017. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

"Everything I've gone through the last few years, being here, having a chance to win, is very emotional," he said after the event.

Cabrera was sentenced to prison for threats and harassment against two of his ex-girlfriends. He was released on parole in August 2023 and cleared to play at PGA Tour Champions events later that year.

He told Golf Digest after his release from prison he was embarrassed by his behavior and asked his former girlfriends for forgiveness.

Angel Cabrera in 2016

Angel Cabrera hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the continuation of the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2016. (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

"I am repentant and embarrassed," Cabrera said. "I made serious mistakes. I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted. That was wrong. I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of crossing paths with me when I was at my worst. I wasn’t the devil, but I did bad things."

Cabrera is set to participate at the Masters later this week, as champions have lifetime exemptions.

"I can’t wait to see him," 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott said Sunday at Augusta National. "It’s a happy thing for me. We’ve got a fairly long history. I first met him on the European Tour before we both were on the PGA Tour. We’ve played Presidents Cups, we’ve been partners."

Angel Cabrera talks to media

Angel Cabrera addresses the media in a press conference during the practice rounds on Wednesday of the 2016 U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont CC in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, on June 15, 2016. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Scott defeated Cabrera in a playoff in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

