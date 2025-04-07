Angel Cabrera wins 1st golf event since prison release

Angel Cabrera on Sunday won his first golf tournament since he was released from prison.

The 2009 Masters winner won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, a PGA Tour Champions event, shooting 11-under par. He eked out the victory over K.J. Choi and Retief Goosen.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Everything I've gone through the last few years, being here, having a chance to win, is very emotional," he said after the event.

Cabrera was sentenced to prison for threats and harassment against two of his ex-girlfriends. He was released on parole in August 2023 and cleared to play at PGA Tour Champions events later that year.

He told Golf Digest after his release from prison he was embarrassed by his behavior and asked his former girlfriends for forgiveness.

PAIGE SPIRANAC'S SHIRT SENDS CLEAR MESSAGE AFTER SHE FIRES BACK AT CRITIC

"I am repentant and embarrassed," Cabrera said. "I made serious mistakes. I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted. That was wrong. I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of crossing paths with me when I was at my worst. I wasn’t the devil, but I did bad things."

Cabrera is set to participate at the Masters later this week, as champions have lifetime exemptions.

"I can’t wait to see him," 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott said Sunday at Augusta National. "It’s a happy thing for me. We’ve got a fairly long history. I first met him on the European Tour before we both were on the PGA Tour. We’ve played Presidents Cups, we’ve been partners."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott defeated Cabrera in a playoff in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.