Paige Spiranac's shirt sends clear message after she fires back at critic

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is not afraid to flaunt what she’s got and on Friday she sent a clear message with a shirt she wore while chatting with a friend.

Samantha Marks posted a photo of Spiranac’s shirt while the two talked on FaceTime. Marks wrote on X that she just noticed what it said.

Spiranac had, "Yes they’re real," emblazoned across her chest.

Spiranac has been clear about working on her fitness goals and clapped back at a critic last week on X who was upset that the golfer was showing off a little more than what was in her golf bag.

"I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this," Spiranac wrote on X while contrasting photos of what she looked like at the start of her golf career and what she looks like now. "It’s not the biggest peach now but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet.

"Heck yeah I’m going to show it off! I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals."

She’s routinely fired back at comments about her golf attire and the way she’s dressed. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in September 2023, she explained why she wears what she does.

"I was a gymnast before I switched into golf," the former All-Mountain West Conference golfer said. "I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that's just what you wear when you're wearing a leotard and you're competing.

"When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn't have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe. And so, I wore what was in my closet which was workout clothes. That's just how I learned to play the game."

In July 2023, she called out the "hypocrisy" of comments in a video showing two half-naked baseball players on the mound. She noted that the players weren’t getting negative comments about what they were doing.

"Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies," she wrote on X at the time. "Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol."

Spiranac has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million on TikTok.