Amon-Ra St. Brown excited to watch Bears' expected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in NFL — except against his Lions

As a fellow USC Trojan, Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown wants nothing but success for the NFL Draft's expected first overall pick, Caleb Williams.

Except for when St. Brown he plays against Williams.

And the two may face each other twice a year in the NFC North if, as expected, the Chicago Bears make Williams the top pick Thursday night.

"I mean, I’m not going to like him when we’re playing the Bears," St. Brown told Fox News Digital ahead of a meet-and-greet with members of Selfridge Air National Guard Base just outside Detroit in collaboration with USAA. "But, other than that, I’m a fan."

All signs point to the Bears taking Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC, with their first overall selection Thursday night.

St. Brown reportedly signed a four-year extension with the Lions, tying him with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill as the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at $30 million per season.



But that doesn't mean St. Brown wants to see his friend fail. When asked about Williams possibly going to the Bears, St. Brown said, "No bitterness in it, man. All sweet."

"He’s an awesome dude," St. Brown said. "Great guy, great family. His parents did an amazing job. So, I’m excited for him no matter where he goes, even if it’s the Chicago Bears."

Williams' play has been compared to NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler Kyler Murray and others in the NFL who make jaw-dropping plays using a unique combination of elusiveness, arm strength and quick decision-making.

Williams is confident on the field or off it. He knows his game is NFL ready, and he's been the consensus top quarterback in a draft class loaded with talent at the position.

"I love his game," St. Brown explained. "He’s really talented. He’s a special quarterback. I feel like he’s able to do things on the field a lot of players wish they could do at such a young age. So, I can’t wait to see him throw in this league and become the player he really wants to become.

"Playing against him is not gonna be fun, but after the game, before the game, we’ll be cool."

While the Bears will get a lot of hype before the start of the season, especially with a revamped offense that adds veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D'Andre Swift, the Lions are reigning NFC North champions and fell just short of a Super Bowl trip, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

