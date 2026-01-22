Expand / Collapse search
Australian Open

American tennis star Madison Keys takes swipe at Trump admin at Australian Open

Keys advanced to the third around of the Australian Open

American tennis star Madison Keys said Thursday she hoped the U.S. can "come together and get back to the values that I think make our country great" when asked about President Donald Trump's second term at the Australian Open.

The swipe came after Keys defeated Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of the Australian Open and ahead of her match against Karolina Pliskova. A reporter at the Grand Slam tournament has routinely been asking American players their thoughts on the U.S. one year into Trump’s second term.

Madison Keys talks at a press conference

Madison Keyes of the United States reacts during press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

"A year into the second Trump administration, tensions in the U.S. are pretty ridiculously high," the reporter claimed. "I’m just wondering how do you feel personally about what the Trump administration has been doing and how has it felt to you when you’ve spent time in the U.S.?"

"I think my stance has been pretty obvious. I think it’s pretty obvious where I stand," Keys responded. "I am hopeful that we as a country can come together and get back to the values that I think make our country great.

Madison Keys returns a shot

Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to compatriot Ashlyn Krueger during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

TENNIS STAR AMANDA ANISIMOVA DISMISSES REPORTER'S CYNICAL QUESTION ABOUT US: 'I DON'T THINK THAT'S RELEVANT'

"I am not a fan of divisiveness. I think the beauty of the U.S. is that we are a mixing pot. We are very diverse. We are a home of immigrants. And I hope that we can get back to those values."

Keys had similar critiques about Trump back in June during Wimbledon.

Madison Keys waves to the crowd

Madison Keys of the United States after her first round match against Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine during the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (Jaimi Joy/Reuters)

"Sometimes it's hard to shut it off enough that you don't pull your hair out," she said of the supposed challenges of trying to stay informed on national topics.

