Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

American swimmer Lilly King gets engaged moments after qualifying for Olympics in 200-meter breaststroke

King has qualified for the 100 and 200-meter breaststroke

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

American swimmer Lilly King is headed to Paris next month with some extra hardware after the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s longtime boyfriend popped the question following her second place finish in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic trials on Thursday night. 

King, who already qualified with her win in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, was walking off the pool deck at Lucas Oil Stadium after qualifying for her second individual event when her boyfriend, former Indiana University swimmer James Wells, approached her. 

Lilly King looks on before a race

Lilly King of the United States looks on prior to the Women's 200m breaststoke final on Day Six of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 20, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"Getting to watch you over the last four years, both in and out of the pool, and just to see you grow has been so awesome," Wells said in a video shared by NBC Sports. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don't regret for a minute dropping my job and moving halfway across the country for us to move in together. It has been awesome, and I am very excited to see where this goes. So, dear, I was wondering, Lilly Camille King, will you marry me?"

King, 27, said "yes" right away and the couple sealed their engagement with a kiss.

Kate Douglass and Lilly King

Kate Douglass waves to the crowd as Lilly King of the United States shows off her engagement ring during a ceremony after the Women's 200m breaststoke final on Day Six of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 20, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

FRENCH SWIMMER RAFAEL FENTE-DAMERS SUFFERS SHOULDER INJURY AS HE ACHIEVES OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION

"I didn’t see it" Team USA’s Ryan Murphy said of King’s engagement. 

"That’s unbelievable. I’d love to hear her reaction to how it is to get proposed to completely out of breath and soaked. That’s incredible. She must be riding an absolute high."

King said in an interview after the proposal that she had been completely caught off guard, but former teammate Annie Lazor did suggest she put her hair down just moments before. 

Lilly King in the women's 100m

Lilly King of the United States competes in the Women's 100m breaststroke final on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King, a five-time Olympic medalist, will appear in her third Summer Games next month. She last won the silver medal in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke and bronze in the 100-meter in Tokyo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.