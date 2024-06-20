Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

French swimmer Rafael Fente-Damers suffers shoulder injury as he achieves Olympic qualification

Fente-Damers was runner-up in 100m freestyle at French Olympic trials

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
French swimmer Rafael Fente-Damers was visibly excited when he learned he would be representing his home country at this summer's Olympics.

But Fente-Damers' excitement ultimately proved costly, as he suffered a shoulder injury while celebrating the milestone. He now has just over a month to recover, but he is still expected to be a part of the French 4x100m relay team in Paris. 

He earned the highly converted spot by putting up the best time of his career at France's Olympic trials in Chartres.

Rafael Fente Damers reacts in the pool

Frances Rafael Fente-Damers reacts after dislocating his shoulder following the men's 100m freestyle final during the French swimming championships in Chartres on June 18, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Fente-Damers' personal best time of 48.14 put him behind first-place Maxime Grousset. The qualifying time was set at 48.34.

Moments after realizing he finished in second place and beat the qualifying time, the French swimmer excitedly slapped the water in celebration. But his exuberance quickly turned to discomfort as he grabbed his left shoulder. 

Once Fente-Damers made his way to the podium for the ceremony, he was wearing a shoulder sling.

Fente-Damers dislocated his left shoulder, and he was transported to a hospital, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

Rafael Fente Damers stands at the podium

France's injured Rafael Fente-Damers is shown wearing a sling. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Grousset, the first-place finisher, did appear to signal to the medical personnel that Fente-Damers needed assistance.

Rafael Fente Damers participates in podium ceremony

France's Maxime Grousset, right, and France's injured Rafael Fente-Damers wait ahead of the podium ceremony following the men's 100m freestyle final during the French swimming championships in Chartres on June 18, 2024. (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Grousset also sent Fente-Damers well wishes.

"I hope it goes well for him because we're waiting for him for the relay," Grousset said. "He's a bit crazy, that's why he's good. He's not afraid of anything, and I think he's going to progress."

The 2024 Paris Olympics open on July 26 and conclude Aug. 11.

