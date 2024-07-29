Expand / Collapse search
American Haley Batten fined after silver medal finish in mountain biking event at Paris Olympics

Batten had the best finish of an American mountain biker ever

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Haley Batten made American Olympics' history with a silver medal in the women’s mountain biking cross-country event on Sunday. 

It was the best finish for an American mountain biker at an Olympics in the sport’s history.

However, she will leave France with a lighter wallet.

Haley Batten crosses the finish line

Haley Batten of the United States of America during the Women's Cycling Mountain Bike Women's Cross-country on Day 2 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 28, 2024 in Élancourt, France. (Henk Jan Dijks/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Batten was fined about $565 for breaking a rule on the final lap. She was jockeying for second place with Sweden’s Jenny Rissveds when she went through a lane meant for taking in food or stopping for mechanical problems.

Judges only determined that Batten broke one rule – failing to "respect the instructions of the race organization or commissaries." Officials did not appear to believe her infraction was enough to warrant a disqualification.

Both Batten and Rissveds finished behind France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot.

Haley Batten bikes

Haley Batten, of the United States, competes in the women's mountain bike cycling event at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Elancourt, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"I knew before Tokyo that this was the race I was focusing on," Batten said. "I’ve known for a long time that I could be good here and Tokyo was — I wanted to be on the podium there, but I wasn’t quite ready to be honest. I prepared much better to be the best I’ve ever been. For me, preparation has been in the details, studying and building every single year."

Batten also survived a tire puncture during the race. She was fortunate to be near American mechanics to help her change the tire quickly.

The only other medals won by Americans have been bronze – Susan DeMattei in 1996 and Georgia Gould in 2012.

"Being able to perform on one day is really challenging, and everybody at the Olympics is the best in the world," Batten added.

The mountain biking medalists

From left to right, silver medalist Haley Batten of the U.S., gold medalist Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and bronze medalist Jenny Rissveds of Sweden celebrate on the podium after the women's cross-country mountain biking event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Elancourt Hill venue in Elancourt, on July 28, 2024. (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

"Everybody’s strong, everybody’s fit. Everybody’s well-prepared and can ride at their best. So for me to mentally be able to clear my mind and be ready and race at my best, regardless of challenges before the race and during the race, it’s amazing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.