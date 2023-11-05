Chiefs' wild fumble-return sequence leads to improbable touchdown vs Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs defense came through late in the first half against the Miami Dolphins to give the team a comfortable lead before halftime as the two teams duked it out in Germany.

The Dolphins hoped to get on the scoreboard before the half was over. Tua Tagovailoa threw a short pass to Tyreek Hill. Just as the wide receiver caught it and was trying to make a move, Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie engaged him and ripped the ball away causing a fumble.

Mike Edwards picked the ball up and started running. He was almost tackled but he made a heads-up lateral to Bryan Cook, who returned the ball 59 yards for a touchdown.

Miami was stunned.

The Chiefs went up 21-0 at that point and took the lead into halftime.

Patrick Mahomes went into the locker room with 147 passing yards on 14 completions. He had two touchdown passes – one to Rashee Rice and the other to Jerick McKinnon.

Skyy Moore led the team with two catches for 33 yards. Travis Kelce had two catches on two targets for seven yards. Taylor Swift was not in attendance for the game.

Tagovailoa had 89 passing yards at the half. He was sacked once. The Dolphins had 110 yards of total offense at the whistle. The team was also 0-for-5 on third downs.