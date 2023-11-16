Alix Earle confirms relationship with 'NFL man' Braxton Berrios

Social media influencer Alix Earle confirmed what the NFL world likely knew all along – she is dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Earle seemingly confirmed the news in the middle of the season when she posted a sultry picture of what appeared to be Berrios holding her up as they smooched. She was also seen on the Dolphins’ sideline at several points during their home games at Hard Rock Stadium and in Germany.

The New Jersey native appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" live show with Alex Cooper.

Cooper asked Earle for the exclusive confirmation of whether she had a boyfriend on stage during the show in Chicago.

"I mean, yes," Earle said.

She posted a TikTok video of herself and Berrios enjoying each other’s company in the Bahamas.

"NFL man laid out flowers – 36 roses because we had our first kiss 36 weeks ago today," she said in the clip.

Berrios had previously been dating Sophia Culpo before being linked with Earle. Culpo suggested in April there was "betrayal" in their relationship amid the split. However, the wide receiver, and Earle, insist he was single when the two started to get into a relationship.

"I don’t want to start anything. I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy," Berrios said in June.

"I was in a relationship for two years, it was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of ‘we just weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why."

He continued, "It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK. So, it’s been very weird and sad to see what’s gone on since then, and I’ve been quiet because it’s totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I feel like it needed to be touched on now."

Culpo addressed her side of the situation in June as well.

"When everything came out, it was pretty public, so people knew, especially on TikTok – that’s how I found out. It was from an article online or an Instagram post online. And I was like, ‘That’s my boyfriend, but that is not me.’ And my sister called me that morning because she was at the same place where it had happened, and she called me and just told me what was going on."

"But I was truthfully just a shell of a human. I was so hurt. I was so, so confused – I did not know how to handle the situation, but I knew for sure it wasn’t to go online and start talking s--- about people. I still don’t think that that’s the right solution. I think my perspective is more just telling my story and not trying to villainize anyone."

