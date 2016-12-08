Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 8, 2016

Alfredo Simón, Baltimore Orioles Reliever, Denied Bail

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2010 file photo, Baltimore Orioles pitcher Alfredo Simon, right, walks off the field after being ejected from the game by home plate umpire Bill Welke after striking Toronto Blue Jays batter Jose Bautista, background left, with a ball during fifth-inning baseball game action in Toronto. Police say Baltimore Orioles pitcher Alfredo Simon is the main suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in the Dominican Republic. Dominican police said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011 they believe Simon shot and killed 25-year-old Michel Castillo Almonte and wounded his 17-year-old brother during a New Year's Eve dispute in the northeast coastal town of Luperon. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)

Alfredo Simón is likely to spend the next year of his life behind bars.

The Baltimore Orioles reliever was denied bail on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Defense attorney Dinosa Dilone said she plans to appeal Tuesday's ruling.

Simón, 29, has been locked up because a shooting on New Year's Eve in his native Dominican Republic that left a 25-year-old man dead and his 17-year-old brother injured.

Simón's lawyer has said he was firing celebratory shots in the air. A bullet killed Michel Castillo, and injured his brother, Starlling Castillo, in the city of Luperón in Puerto Plata.

A judge had earlier ruled that Simón could be held for up to a year pending trial.

Simón joined Baltimore in 2008 but was quickly sidelined with an injury. He went 4-2 with a 4.93 ERA last season and had 17 saves.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

