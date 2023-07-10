Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Angels
Published

Alex Rodriguez's bold move for Angels includes trading Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout

Ohtani is set to become a free agent as the Angels are 40-41 on the year

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The potential of the Los Angeles Angels trading superstar Shohei Ohtani is at an all-time high as the team is seven games out of the American League West lead and just lost Mike Trout for the foreseeable future.

Alex Rodriguez said Monday on FS1 the Angels may be better off for their future if they trade Ohtani before the deadline and eventually Trout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shohei Ohtani at the Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Angels, looks on during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"I think this needs a serious, serious situation and a bold move," the FOX Sports analyst said. "I think the Angeles win a world championship in five years if they do this, first, you trade Ohtani, then you trade Trout. And you try to get five or six players, load up with first-rounders and the next thing that you have to do is bring in a guy like Theo Epstein, give him ownership and let him run the shop."

The only flaw in the A-Rod’s plan is that teams cannot swap first-round picks.

Ohtani is set to be a free agent, and Los Angeles team owner Artie Moreno had been adamant about keeping the two-way player through the season. However, anything could happen between now and the trade deadline.

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz

Former Major League Baseball players David Ortiz, right, and Alex Rodriguez are seen during a Fox shoot before the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Seattle. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

YANKEES HIRE 3-TIME ALL-STAR AS NEXT HITTING COACH AFTER STUNNING MOVE

Ohtani spoke to reporters Monday, more than a day before the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. He said he wants to win and that it "sucks to lose."

Regardless, he is trying to focus on the season at hand.

"I’ve never been a free agent before, so I’m not sure how that’s gonna be," he added, via The Athletic. "I’m focused on this season right now. I just want to do my best this year and try to get as many wins as possible."

The clock is ticking. If the Angels’ season slips away, the team may not want to lose him without gaining something in return before free agency.

Mike Trout takes off batting gloves

Mike Trout, #27 of the Los Angeles Angels, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As far as Trout goes, one team would have to take on a hefty contract. He will make $35.4 million per year through the 2030 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.