Alex Rodriguez ribbed over getting fed popcorn at Super Bowl: 'That’s maybe why I’m single'

Alex Rodriguez was on the receiving end of some playful ribbing during the American League Division Series broadcast on Thursday night.

The commentators were remarking on the Tampa Bay Rays eating popcorn in the dugout in the third inning of their ALDS matchup against the Boston Red Sox. Randy Arozarena, Nelson Cruz and other Rays players were sitting eating popcorn with a 2-run lead.

"It’s not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game," FOX broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt said.

The highlight then cut to a video of Rodriguez getting fed popcorn by Cameron Diaz while he was at Super Bowl XLV between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers more than 10 years ago. Rodriguez was dating Diaz at the time.

"KB, that’s maybe why I’m single," Rodriguez said.

Burkhardt, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas joined Rodriguez in a laugh.

Tampa Bay picked up the Game 1 victory over the Red Sox behind Arozarena. The electric Rays left fielder was 1-for-2 with a home run and stole home as the team defeated the Red Sox. 5-0.

According to Sarah Langs, Arozarena ranks near the top for most home runs in a 19-game span in the postseason with 11 between 2020 and 2021. Only Babe Ruth had more between 1923 and 1932, with 12. Arozarena is tied with Carlos Beltran, Jim Thome and a separate Ruth mark from 1926 to 1932.

He was also the first player to steal home in a postseason game since Javy Baez did it in the National League Championship Series in 2016.

Arozarena was the 2020 American League Championship Series MVP when he hit four home runs against the Houston Astros. Last year, he finished with 10 total home runs. He appears to be in full force again early in this postseason.

Game 2 is set for 7:02 p.m. ET on Friday.