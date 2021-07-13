Alex Gibbs, notable offensive line coach of Broncos' Super Bowl title runs, dead at 80

Alex Gibbs, the former offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos who helped build the team’s rushing attack in the 1990s, has died. He was 80.

The Broncos announced Gibbs’ death on Monday. The team said he died from complications from a stroke.

Gibbs was credited with establishing the dominant zone-blocking scheme that helped lead the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the 1990s. Terrell Davis led the rushing attack with Vaughn Hebron and Derek Loville behind him in 1997 and 1998, Davis ran for 2,008 yards in 1998. Quarterback John Elway also thrived in the offense, ending his career with the two titles.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach," the Broncos said in a statement. "During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades—including back-to-back World Championships—while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.

"Our hearts go out to Alex's wife, Trina, and the entire Gibbs family as well as Alex's many former players and fellow coaches."

Gibbs started with the Broncos in 1984 and then would be on the coaching staffs of the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs before rejoining the Broncos.

After his second and successful stint in Denver, he would find himself with the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks. He had his final season with the Broncos in 2013 as an offensive line consultant.