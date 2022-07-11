Braves acquire Robinson Cano from Padres for a buck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robinson Cano was traded to another team on Monday and the price was just right.

The second baseman was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Atlanta Braves for $1 in a minor league deal. The Braves selected Cano to the major league roster later Monday.

Cano, an eight-time All-Star, started the season with the New York Mets. He played in 12 games for the Mets and hit .195 with only eight hits and 3 RBI. He was released by the Mets on May 8 and signed with the Padres on May 13.

He had been back and forth with the Padres since then. He appeared in 12 games and hit .091 with an RBI. He was 3-for-33 during his time in San Diego.

Atlanta would be the third team he plays for this season should he get onto the field for the Braves. New York owes Cano nearly $45 million remaining on the current deal he signed with the Seattle Mariners back in 2013.

The Mets acquired Cano in 2018 in a deal for Gerson Bautista, Jay Bruce, Justin Dunn, Jarred Kelenic and Anthony Swarzak. New York also got current closer Edwin Diaz in the trade.

Atlanta will be without star second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. He fractured his foot last month during an at-bat. Orlando Arcia has been taking his place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.