Atlanta Braves
Braves acquire Robinson Cano from Padres for a buck

The Braves are Robinson Cano's third team

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Robinson Cano was traded to another team on Monday and the price was just right.

The second baseman was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Atlanta Braves for $1 in a minor league deal. The Braves selected Cano to the major league roster later Monday.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets looks on against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on April 25, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

Cano, an eight-time All-Star, started the season with the New York Mets. He played in 12 games for the Mets and hit .195 with only eight hits and 3 RBI. He was released by the Mets on May 8 and signed with the Padres on May 13.

He had been back and forth with the Padres since then. He appeared in 12 games and hit .091 with an RBI. He was 3-for-33 during his time in San Diego.

Robinson Cano #24 of the San Diego Padres fields throws to first base after fielding the ball in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Atlanta would be the third team he plays for this season should he get onto the field for the Braves. New York owes Cano nearly $45 million remaining on the current deal he signed with the Seattle Mariners back in 2013.

The Mets acquired Cano in 2018 in a deal for Gerson Bautista, Jay Bruce, Justin Dunn, Jarred Kelenic and Anthony Swarzak. New York also got current closer Edwin Diaz in the trade.

Robinson Cano #24 of the San Diego Padres reacts prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 17, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Padres defeated the Phillies 3-0.

Atlanta will be without star second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks. He fractured his foot last month during an at-bat. Orlando Arcia has been taking his place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.