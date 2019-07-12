Former NFL defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth's plea for kidney generates thousands of offers

Former NFL defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth’s desperate plea for a kidney donation has generated significant interest, a hospital said Thursday.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee has received more than 1,000 “calls and offers for organ donation from well-wishers and individuals expressing interest,” the facility’s chief communications officer John Howser told the Knoxville Sentinel in a statement.

Haynesworth, who’s been battling kidney disease for a few years, said his kidney failed on Sunday.

“It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season(s) in retirement that my body has taken another major blow,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

"First with the brain aneurysm 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me,” the former defensive tackle said.

He asked those interested to call the Vanderbilt Transplant Center in Nashville at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. “GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message,” he said, wrapping up the post.

Haynesworth played for the Tennessee Volunteers before turning pro.

He spent his career with four teams for over 10 years. He played with the Tennessee Titans for seven years. He retired in 2011 with 30.5 sacks and 347 tackles. He played in two Pro Bowls and was named to two first-team All-Pro teams during his career.

