Three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour cleans up at World Series of Poker

Three-time Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Richard Seymour earned millions in his playing career with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. But he got a little bit richer this week.

Seymour participated in the 2019 World Series of Poker and made a run in the competition’s main event, finishing 131st out of 8,569 entrants. He came into the main event in 35th place, according to ESPN.

Seymour had about 3.6 million in chips though he was forced to fold several times and his stack quickly dwindled down to 725,000 chips, according to ESPN. On his final hand, Seymour went all-in with a king of hearts and a four of diamonds but lost out to another opponent’s three-of-a-kind.

The three-time All-Pro earned $59,295 playing in the event.

Hendon Mob Poker Database, which tracks poker players’ earnings, says Seymour has earned more than $630,000 playing poker in his retirement.

He retired from professional football after the 2012 season.