Alabama Crimson Tide
Former Alabama running back pawns 2020 championship ring

'Pawn Stars' featured the former Alabama star's rings

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back, and current Texas Longhorn, Keilan Robinson is pawning his 2020 championship rings through the famed Pawn Stars shop ("Gold & Silver Pawn Shop") located in Las Vegas.

The collection of championship memorabilia — including SEC, Rose Bowl and CFP championship rings —were acquired by Gold & Silver Pawn Shop for a hearty $40,000 price tag, a $13,000 cut from the original asking price of $53,000 by the vendor.

Keilan Robinson #7 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Keilan Robinson #7 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

A man named John walked into the shop offering the memorabilia and claimed to have received them from a family member, with no direct tie to Robinson mentioned.

In his single season (2019) with the Tide, Robinson recorded 39 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He opted out of the 2020 season as a COVID sit-out.

Robinson may be wiping himself clean of his time with the Tide with his lack of regard for where those rings end up.

Keilan Robinson (2) during warmups prior to the the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keilan Robinson (2) during warmups prior to the the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (David John Griffin/Getty Images)

College football fans will be treated to a powerhouses matchup between Texas and Alabama in Week 2 of the upcoming season.

Robinson said the following on facing his former team:

"Ain’t no chip on our shoulder," Robinson admitted, "it might be a chip (because) it’s Texas, because you there’s a few people that might be trying to count us out, but knowing what I know, seeing what I see every day being here and being there, I know we can beat them boys. We just got to do what we got to do."

Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson (7) carries the football during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 20, 2021, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV.

Texas Longhorns running back Keilan Robinson (7) carries the football during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 20, 2021, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas and Alabama will face off live from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin; set to air on FOX on September 12