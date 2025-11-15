Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma upsets Alabama to keep playoff hopes alive

OU's 23-21 win snapped the Crimson Tide's 17-game home winning streak

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Which teams in the CFP top 25 control their own destiny? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show Video

Which teams in the CFP top 25 control their own destiny? 🤔 Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt broke down which teams in the CFP top 25 control their own destiny the rest of the season. He explained how if these teams win out the rest of the year, they can control their own destiny to make the CFP at the end of the season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fourth-ranked Alabama didn't outright label the showdown against No. 11 Oklahoma a revenge game, but the Crimson Tide once again ended up in the loss column Saturday.

After defeating Alabama 24-3 in Norman last year, the Sooners traveled to Tuscaloosa this weekend looking to bolster their College Football Playoff chances. Oklahoma ultimately did just that, pulling off a 23-21 upset of Alabama.

Even a raucous Bryant-Denny Stadium crowd failed to derail Oklahoma’s defense from its playmaking trend. The Sooners’ defenders produced 17 points off three turnovers en route to the victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oklahoma Sooners players celebrate

The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (David Leong/Imagn Images)

The win boosts Oklahoma’s playoff odds but also injects uncertainty into the Tide’s path to Atlanta for the Southeastern Conference title game. It probably won’t be a fatal blow for Alabama, but the Tide now face a must-win in two weeks against archrival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Sooners defensive back Eli Bowen returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown, while linebacker Kip Lewis had two sacks. OU snapped Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak and handed second-year coach Kalen DeBoer his first loss in Tuscaloosa.

TEXAS A&M MOUNTS RECORD-BREAKING COMEBACK TO STAY UNBEATEN

The Sooners were a bubble team in last week’s CFP rankings, but Saturday’s win could make them a playoff lock if they can take care of business at home against Missouri and LSU.

Oklahoma Sooners celebrate

The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate their 23-21 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama had a chance late, but Ty Simpson’s fourth-down pass to Ryan Williams fell incomplete.

Oklahoma ran out the clock from there, setting off a spirited celebration by its visiting fans. OU held Alabama to 57 yards over its final four drives, which proved to be the difference.

Oklahoma players tackle an Alabama player

Jam Miller (26 ) of the Alabama Crimson Tide is stopped by Peyton Bowen (22) and Owen Heinecke (38) of the Oklahoma Sooners as he carries the ball during a game at Bryant Denny Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Butch Dill/Getty Images)

John Mateer threw for 138 yards and scored on the ground to lead Oklahoma’s offense. Simpson passed for 326 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite dominating in nearly every category, Alabama made a series of errors which proved costly. In addition to the turnovers, Alabama missed a 36-yard field goal and allowed a 46-yard punt return that set up Oklahoma’s first score.

The Crimson Tide host Eastern Illinois next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue