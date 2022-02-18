Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama's Nick Saban mentions Henry Ruggs III in speech about leadership

Saban was speaking to the Alabama Football Coaches Association

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alabama football coach Nick Saban mentioned former Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in a recent speech about leadership that went viral during the week.

The video surfaced on social media Thursday showing Saban speaking to the Alabama Football Coaches Association.

Henry Ruggs was charged with two felonies stemming from the deadly crash Nov. 2, 2021.

Ruggs, a former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, was jailed after a November car crash in Nevada left one woman dead and Ruggs' girlfriend injured. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. The Raiders released him.

"People are more apprehensive about being leaders than they’ve ever been before because they’re worried about what everybody thinks," Saban said.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas.

"If there was a player in Las Vegas who was drinking at 3 in the morning with his buddies and his girlfriend and somebody would’ve taken his keys away, it probably would’ve pissed him off. It probably would’ve made him mad. He probably wouldn’t have thought very much of you for doing that. But would he be better off now? Or is he better off where he was going 156 miles an hour running his a-- into somebody and killing them? And he doesn’t have a career anymore. And he’s a good kid

"He never had one problem on our team at Alabama. So what kind of friend were you, what kind of leader were you when you allowed the guy to do it? But nobody wants to do that because they’re afraid of what somebody’s going to think of them."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warm-ups before the College Football Playoff championship against Georgia Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warm-ups before the College Football Playoff championship against Georgia Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Prosecutors said Ruggs was traveling in his 2020 Corvette at 156 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash. Prosecutors said the car slowed to 127 mph when the airbag deployed. He allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .161%, which is more than twice the legal limit in the state.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.