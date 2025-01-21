Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama fan interrupts C-SPAN's Trump inauguration coverage with complaint about College Football Playoff

The fan wanted the Crimson Tide included in the College Football Playoff

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Alabama Crimson Tide fan was still upset with his team being left out of the College Football Playoff and decided to interrupt President Donald Trump’s inauguration coverage with his complaints.

The fan, identified as Graham from New Jersey, dialed up the number for C-SPAN and fired off the hottest take of the year so far.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alabama back of the helmet

An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet during the game against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Nov. 9, 2024. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

"I’m a bit more disappointed in the selection committee for not picking Alabama for the College Football Playoff finals," the man said. "Accepting interior teams like SMU and Indiana – truly dark times in America."

C-SPAN ended the call and moved back to inauguration coverage.

NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL GM MAINTAINS BILL BELICHICK WILL STAY AT SCHOOL, SAYS NFL CAN GET TOO POLITICAL

Alabama helmets sit there

Alabama Crimson Tide helmets are lined up during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sept. 14, 2024. (Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images)

Alabama didn’t really have a case over the other 12 teams that were chosen for the expanded College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide finished 9-3 in the regular season and lost to unranked Vanderbilt, No. 11 Tennessee and unranked Oklahoma.

Three losses against SEC opponents put them on the outside looking in when it came to the conference championship game. Alabama couldn’t save face either as they lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31. It was the second straight season the Wolverines eliminated the Crimson Tide in a bowl game.

Jalen Milroe dances

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe celebrates his touchdown run against Auburn, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alabama has star talent on both sides of the ball but will have to deal with the loss of Jalen Milroe going into the 2025 season. Milroe declared for the NFL Draft.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.