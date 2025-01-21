Alabama fan interrupts C-SPAN's Trump inauguration coverage with complaint about College Football Playoff

An Alabama Crimson Tide fan was still upset with his team being left out of the College Football Playoff and decided to interrupt President Donald Trump’s inauguration coverage with his complaints.

The fan, identified as Graham from New Jersey, dialed up the number for C-SPAN and fired off the hottest take of the year so far.

"I’m a bit more disappointed in the selection committee for not picking Alabama for the College Football Playoff finals," the man said. "Accepting interior teams like SMU and Indiana – truly dark times in America."

C-SPAN ended the call and moved back to inauguration coverage.

Alabama didn’t really have a case over the other 12 teams that were chosen for the expanded College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide finished 9-3 in the regular season and lost to unranked Vanderbilt, No. 11 Tennessee and unranked Oklahoma.

Three losses against SEC opponents put them on the outside looking in when it came to the conference championship game. Alabama couldn’t save face either as they lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31. It was the second straight season the Wolverines eliminated the Crimson Tide in a bowl game.

Alabama has star talent on both sides of the ball but will have to deal with the loss of Jalen Milroe going into the 2025 season. Milroe declared for the NFL Draft.