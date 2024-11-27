Expand / Collapse search
Alabama A&M says football player 'remains alive' after previously announcing he had died

University says an 'immediate family member' of Medrick Burnett Jr. had said he had died earlier Wednesday

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Alabama A&M University is now saying Medrick Burnett Jr., a redshirt freshman linebacker, has not died after releasing a statement earlier Wednesday saying otherwise. 

The athletic department retracted its statement on Burnett, the 20-year-old injured in a game against Alabama State earlier this season. 

This revised statement said the initial news from Burnett’s death came "from an immediate family member on Tuesday evening." It ended up being false. 

A Mississippi State Bulldogs football during a game between Mississippi State and the Missouri Tigers Nov. 23, 2024, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.  (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Our staff acted accordingly to the wishes of the family member to inform the A&M community and beyond of this unfortunate occurrence," the second statement said. "Upon hearing from a representative from UAB Hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive.

"We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information. However, we hold complete joy in knowing that Medrick remains in stable condition."

Burnett’s GoFundMe page, which was set up by his older sister, Dominece James, issued its own statement Wednesday. 

"Please pray he is having a tough time but we are holding on til the very end. God give us strength so we can keep the faith," the statement said. 

The GoFundMe explained earlier that Burnett was dealing with brain bleeds and swelling from head injuries sustained in a game in late October. 

Football goalpost on field

A goalpost before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels Nov. 4, 2006, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

"He had to have a tube to drain to relieve the pressure, and after 2 days of severe pressure, we had to opt for a craniotomy, which was the last resort to help try to save his life," James said on the GoFundMe page.

Football pylon

An end zone corner pylon before the Gasparilla Bowl between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the UCF Knights at Raymond James Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports)

Burnett played in five games for Alabama A&M this season, registering five total tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.