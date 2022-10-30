AJ Brown's three touchdowns help Eagles remain undefeated

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was having a field day with receiver A.J. Brown as the only undefeated team in the NFL remained that way against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a 35-13 win on Sunday.

Philadelphia is a fun sports town now, with the Phillies in the World Series and the Eagles looking like some heavy favorites to compete for a Super Bowl. To keep the vibes strong, Brown did his best to undress the Steelers’ secondary to lead the way to an easy victory.

He needed just six catches to go 156 yards with his three scores, all of them coming in the first half. The first one was a 39-yard strike from Hurts on the Eagles’ first drive of the game. Then, after the Steelers killed more than seven minutes of clock to tie the game at 7, Hurts launched one down the right sideline that was perfectly placed for Brown to pick it out of the air.

But the best play of the day was the third touchdown catch by Brown as he was double-teamed and still came away with the score. It was a 29-yard strike from Hurts, and Brown had two defenders bounce off him for the score, and he made sure to point at both in shame.

Hurts would go for 285 yards with four touchdowns – he found Zach Pascal on the first drive of the second half for a 34-yard touchdown – as he continues to make his case for the MVP award.

On the ground, Miles Sanders led the way with 78 yards on nine carries and a touchdown run.

For the Steelers, there wasn’t a lot to love on the offensive side from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. He had 191 yards on 25-for-38 with no touchdowns and his interception coming on the Steelers’ last drive of the game.

A crucial moment also came during a drive toward the end of the third quarter. Pittsburgh was down 15 points, but they were getting positive plays left and right to get into Philly territory. However, Javon Hargrave had a strip sack on Pickett that was scooped up and led to a touchdown just two plays later: Hurts found Brown for 43 yards followed by Sanders’ touchdown run.

Najee Harris continues to struggle in the run game for the Steelers, totaling 32 yards on eight carries. Rookie Jaylen Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Pickett rushed for 37 yards on seven carries.

The Eagles were also able to get Pickett on the ground six times. Hargrave recorded two sacks, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams, and Haason Reddick each tallied one.

Continuing to fly high, the Eagles are on a short week as they face the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

For the Steelers, they will enter their bye week before hoping to improve their 2-6 record in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.